Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut Discovery Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discovery Communications from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.89.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

