Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.12 Million Position in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $9.48 on Friday. Overstock.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $354.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $367.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,025.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Michael Byrne sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $6,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,832,072.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $771,000 and sold 910,305 shares worth $10,789,683. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

