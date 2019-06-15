Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 28,054 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 147,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $645.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-buys-28054-shares-of-gladstone-commercial-co-nasdaqgood.html.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.