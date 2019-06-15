DIMCOIN Price Hits $0.0017 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 161.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded up 107.6% against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Coinbe and Cryptopia. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $2,832.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00379143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.62 or 0.02474369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00159652 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00019771 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

