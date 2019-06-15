Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Up 30.1% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $928,477.00 and $5,357.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.01081470 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010679 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.