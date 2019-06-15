Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIGIMARC CORPORATION based in Beaverton, Oregon, is a leading innovator and technology provider, enabling businesses and governments worldwide to enrich everyday living by giving persistent digital identities to all forms of media and objects. The company’s technology enables a wide range of solutions for enhancing traffic safety and national security, deterring fraud, counterfeiting and piracy, and enabling new digital media distribution and monetization models that provide consumers with more choice and access to content when, where and how they want it. Digimarc licenses its intellectual property to business partners across a range of industries, delivers solutions for protecting and managing digital images, and offers professional development services to bring strategic initiatives to market. “

Get Digimarc alerts:

DMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Digimarc in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digimarc from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Digimarc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Digimarc stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.04% and a negative net margin of 154.70%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Digimarc will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $718,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,172.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,113 shares of company stock worth $2,425,887 over the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 140,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 517,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digimarc (DMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.