Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 3,300 ($43.12).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Investec reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target (up previously from GBX 2,550 ($33.32)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,189.12 ($41.67).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,418.50 ($44.67) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,412 ($44.58). The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

