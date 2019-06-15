Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.10 ($47.79) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.93 ($51.08) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.67 ($51.94).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €37.00 ($43.02) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.