Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €125.40 ($145.82).

ETR:DB1 opened at €125.70 ($146.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a fifty-two week high of €126.80 ($147.44).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

