Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) a $60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCO. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.99.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $65.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $160.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.24 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 11.23%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.50%.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.94 per share, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,467.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,930,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,334,000 after buying an additional 63,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

