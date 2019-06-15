Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4,383.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 203,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,331,000 after purchasing an additional 798,959 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $436,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,555,479.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

