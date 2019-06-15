DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $309,000 Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NATI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4,438.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,923,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,565,000 after buying an additional 1,800,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,666,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after buying an additional 920,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after buying an additional 398,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $123,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,139.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $77,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,511,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $975,089. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.89 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.94.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). National Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $311.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.25 million. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

