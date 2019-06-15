DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $201,000 in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 33.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEIX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE CEIX opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Consol Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $704.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.50 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Consol Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

