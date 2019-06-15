David Smith Sells 3,100 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.78, for a total transaction of C$194,615.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,939,011.85.

AEM stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$62.06. 739,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,711. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of C$42.35 and a twelve month high of C$63.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$707.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.6601063 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.80%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

