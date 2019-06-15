D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Position Raised by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 64.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 7.27. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $73,429.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Position Raised by Tyers Asset Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/d-r-horton-inc-nysedhi-position-raised-by-tyers-asset-management-llc.html.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.