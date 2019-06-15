CTS Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

CTS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CTS to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $27.50 on Friday. CTS has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $903.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CTS in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CTS Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/cts-co-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04-nysects.html.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.