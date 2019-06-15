Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $828.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report $828.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $836.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $817.00 million. Crane reported sales of $851.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $831.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.02.

NYSE CR opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Crane by 563.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

