Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Control4 were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Control4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Control4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Control4 by 7,955.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Control4 by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Control4 by 192.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen cut Control4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Control4 Corp has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.64 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Control4 Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $84,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $554,898.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,317.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,944 shares of company stock worth $662,924. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

