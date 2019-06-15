ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,489 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

