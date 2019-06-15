Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.80. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 797.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,993,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,771,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 459.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,281,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 455.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 175,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 143,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Featured Story: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.