Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.80. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 797.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,993,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,771,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 459.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,281,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 455.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 175,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 143,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.