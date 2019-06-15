Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $26,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,591,000 after purchasing an additional 143,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,320,000 after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $23,160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $200,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,090.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

WARNING: “Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/community-bank-system-inc-nysecbu-holdings-reduced-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.