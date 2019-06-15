Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 337,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 530,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 217,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

RY stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

