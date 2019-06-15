Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) & PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Head to Head Review

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and PS Business Parks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $115.54 million 17.05 -$168.50 million $0.70 21.90 PS Business Parks $413.52 million 11.30 $226.70 million $6.47 26.34

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Colony Credit Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -138.90% 1.80% 0.63% PS Business Parks 46.31% 18.97% 9.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Colony Credit Real Estate and PS Business Parks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 0 2 0 3.00 PS Business Parks 1 2 0 0 1.67

Colony Credit Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.72%. PS Business Parks has a consensus price target of $128.67, suggesting a potential downside of 24.49%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 248.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PS Business Parks pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PS Business Parks has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

