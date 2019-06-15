ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 209,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

