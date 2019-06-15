ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in McDermott International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in McDermott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 96,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

MDR stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. McDermott International Inc has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 263.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

