Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

