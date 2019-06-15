City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in City by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,559,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in City by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,343,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in City by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 549,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in City by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in City by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. City had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,342.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $121,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,173 shares of company stock worth $1,131,079. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on City in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

