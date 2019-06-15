Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,526,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 6,071,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,414,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,543 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

