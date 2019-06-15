Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 295.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,048 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after buying an additional 253,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 801,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after buying an additional 412,921 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $76,171.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $276,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $39.86 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.67 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

