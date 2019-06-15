Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Jaqui Lividini Buys 15,500 Shares

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Jaqui Lividini purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CTHR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 463,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,576. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of -0.30.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.24% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

