CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$101.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$95.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.05.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$102.27 on Thursday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$61.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

