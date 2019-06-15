C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CFFI opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 594.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

