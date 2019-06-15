Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 764 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

NYSE PM opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $5,847,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

