Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.35.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,762,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,498.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.