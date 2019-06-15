Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,762,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,498.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

