CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.64

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 54556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.
CABGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.94.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.
