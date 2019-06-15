Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 106,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 389,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

