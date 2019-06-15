Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 540.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 116.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

