Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 70,300.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLAB opened at $202.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.52 million, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLAB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

