California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Envestnet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Envestnet by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Envestnet by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

ENV stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet to $64.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

In related news, insider Scott D. Grinis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross K. Chapin sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $135,910.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,321.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

