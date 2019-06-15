California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,532 Shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 52,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $349.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.82. HCI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.43 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HCI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other HCI Group news, Director Loreen M. Spencer bought 950 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $39,073.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,073.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Politis bought 4,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.91 per share, with a total value of $163,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

