Burney Co. Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $89.47.
