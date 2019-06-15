Burney Co. Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $89.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/burney-co-buys-new-stake-in-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-nysearcavym.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.