Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.3% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Boeing by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Boeing by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus raised their target price on Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.40.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $347.16 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $195.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

