Brokerages Set Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT at $23.33

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,794,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 192,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,207.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 83,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $2,263,148.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,773,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,289 shares of company stock worth $11,683,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 18.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 427.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.