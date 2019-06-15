Brokerages Set Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) Price Target at $194.33

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €194.33 ($225.97).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of HYQ traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €225.50 ($262.21). 19,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €138.00 ($160.47) and a 12-month high of €209.00 ($243.02).

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales  Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

