Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.02 Million

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to announce $350.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.30 million. Forward Air posted sales of $330.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,713,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,783,000 after acquiring an additional 157,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 104,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,394,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWRD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. 117,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,480. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.