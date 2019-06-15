Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to announce $350.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.30 million. Forward Air posted sales of $330.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,713,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,783,000 after acquiring an additional 157,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 104,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,394,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWRD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. 117,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,480. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

