Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.45. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $305.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.42 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 4,796,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.00. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.