Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $200.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $187.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $176.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,370.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 288,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $45,000,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,103.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 519,344 shares of company stock valued at $79,873,942. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,492,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,287,000 after buying an additional 97,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after acquiring an additional 899,080 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,262,000 after acquiring an additional 350,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

