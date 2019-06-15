BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in BP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in BP by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in BP by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,710. BP plc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.85 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

