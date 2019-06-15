Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.99 million during the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

