BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,754,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 266,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,845,000 after buying an additional 236,073 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 595.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 154,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,183,000 after buying an additional 112,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $868,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $105.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $435.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/bok-financial-co-nasdaqbokf-holdings-reduced-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.